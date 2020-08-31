William Rex Boyd, 82, of Englewood passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Life Care of Athens. He was native of Maryville, a resident of McMinn County since 1991, a son of the late Wade Lester and Gladys Marie Hall Boyd, and was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Mae “Cookie” Zimmerman Boyd. He retired from Olin Chemicals and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of the NRA. Survivors include son, David Watson of Paducah, Ky.; stepdaughter and husband, LuAnn and David Riber of Peoria, Ill.; special friend, Wanda Saffels of Athens; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Flora Pauline and Vernon Thomason of Rockford, and Linda and Larry Crum of Walden; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Alvin Wade and Chris Boyd of Maryville, and Lawrence Mayford and Barbara Boyd of Rockford; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in McMinn Memory Gardens with military honors. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/William-Boyd Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
