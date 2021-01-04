Tom Frank Arnett, 72, of Athens passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Starr Regional Medical Center in Athens. A native and lifelong resident of Athens, he was the son of the late James Redden “J.R.” and Louise Steed Arnett, and was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Arnett Torbett. He was of the Methodist faith, owned and operated Arnett Heat and Air for more than 47 years, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Vietnam era. Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Pam Arnett; three sons and a daughter-in-law, Eric and Elisha Arnett, Jonathan Arnett and Dustin Arnett, all of Athens; six grandchildren, Gavin and Austin Arnett, Weslee and Kate Arnett and their mother, Jessyka Hall Finnell, Alison Arnett and her mother, Joanne Arnett, and Parker Arnett and his mother, Kelly Shoemake; special friend of the family, Jason Finnell; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home. The family would like to express a very special thank you to all of the employees of Arnett Heat and Air for their kindness, helpfulness and dedication. Tom has always considered each one of you as his family. Memorial contributions may be made to Cedar Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Tom-Arnett Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.