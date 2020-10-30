Bruce Earl Vincent, Sr., of Athens, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare of Cleveland. He was a native of McMinn County, resident of McMinn and Meigs counties most of his life, a son of the late Jesse Arnold Vincent and Mazie Rose Brown Vincent. He was a member of Holston United Methodist Conference Hiwassee District, having pastored churches in the Athens Parish, including Tranquility United Methodist Church, Union Chapel United Methodist Church and was former pastor of Pope Avenue Baptist Church. He began his employment with TVA as a heavy construction operator and worked his way up to fleet manager, retiring after 33 years of service. He umpired for 25 years and was past president of Dizzy Dean Baseball, Ruritan Club member in Decatur, where he was involved with golf tournaments. He was a 40 year member and a 32nd Degree mason of Masonic Lodge #213. He was a past member of Chilhowee’s Rod and Gun Club and Ruritan Club of Decatur. He was an avid golfer and bowler. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served four years. He was preceded in death by first wife, Kathleen C. Vincent; grandparents, U.A. and Mary Vincent, Witt and Sadie Brown; and nephews, Eddie A. (Buddy) Vincent and Jason Vincent Curtis. His survivors include his wife, Karen B. Vincent of Athens; daughter, Lori R. Vincent-McBroom; son, Bruce E. Vincent, Jr. of Florida; three granddaughters, Jama, Katlyn of Knoxville, and Bethany Coffey of Athens; grandson, Bruce E. Vincent III, of New Jersey; two great granddaughters, Sophia Rose Caudhill, Annabelle Paige Caudhill; great grandson, Alec Lane Coffey; and Grant Poston, Liam Wyatt Coffey and Elijah Vincent Coffey; sister, Barbara Mashburn of Riceville; three brothers, Eddie Vincent of Athens, Alan Vincent, and Wayne Vincent of Dandridge; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in the Chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home with the Rev. David Grisham and the Rev. David Gibbs. Interment will follow in Idlewild Cemetery with military honors. Active pallbearers will be Jared King, Brian Vincent, Donny Mashburn, Chris Knox, Tracy Harmon, Katlyn Coffey and Bruce Vincent III. Honorary pallbearers will be pastors of Holston Conference Pastors. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a Masonic Service to follow at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Due to COVID-19, masks will be required for the visitation and service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family. Condolences may be sent to www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Bruce-Vincent Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home, Athens in charge of arrangements.
