Carol June Walker
Pippenger, 83, passed away at a family residence on Dec. 31, 2021. She was born in Athens. She was a 1956 graduate of McMinn County High School. She moved to Cleveland to begin working at Carroll Printing Company in 1957, where she worked until February 2018. She and her husband, Ralph, enjoyed following their sons’ sports games in the Bradley County community. They continued to attend local high school sports events for years supporting the community. Carol had eight grandchildren whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Leroy Pippenger of Cleveland; parents, Fred and Eula Mae Walker of Athens; sisters, Helen Trotter, Maxine Holland, Diane Pierce Hewgley, Shirley Shultz, and Gail Everett; and brother, Hoyle Walker. She is survived by sons, Phil Pippenger and wife, Amy, of Cleveland, Andy Pippenger and wife, Brooke, of Lookout Mountain; grandchildren, Abigail Harris and husband, Josh, of Snow Camp, N.C., Caleb Pippenger of Lexington, Ky., Lydia Pippenger of Nashville, Silas Pippenger of Chattanooga, Luke Pippenger of Cleveland, Wiley Pippenger, Jane Pippenger, and Marguerite Pippenger of Lookout Mountain; two great-grandchildren, Micah Paul Harris and Isabel Paige Harris of Snow Camp, N.C.; and a sister, Delores Barnett of Athens. The Pippenger family wishes to extend appreciation and gratitude to Charter Senior Living (Morningside of Cleveland), Hearth Hospice, and The Banyan Family Medical Group for their medical care and assistance. Companion Funeral Home, located at 2415 Georgetown Road in Cleveland, will oversee the funeral arrangements. The family requests memorials be made payable to Crossroads of East Tennessee, P.O. Box 362, Cleveland, TN 37364-0362; or Tasso United Methodist Church, 1106 Tasso Lane NE, Cleveland, TN 37312. Carol’s family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, in the Cleveland Chapel of Companion Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest at a private graveside ceremony at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
