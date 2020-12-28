Judy Ann Easter Lasher, 72, of Athens passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at a Knoxville hospital. She was a native of Rockwood, and had lived in McMinn County since 1974. She worked many years for Bi-Lo of Etowah and was known by all as a hardworking woman who always put others first. She was a believer in Christ and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by friends, family, and all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Easter and Evelyn Hines Easter; and her husband, George Arthur Lasher Sr. She is survived by one sister, Rhonda Wolf; her children, George A. Lasher Jr., Haley (Jose) Gallegos, and Brandi Stiles; eight grandchildren, Amaris, DaKendall, Cecilia, Juan, Heather, Joseph, Kayla, and Amanda; and five great-grandchildren. There will be no visitation at this time. Individuals will be notified when a date is determined for a Celebration of Life. In lieu flowers, the family requests that donations be made in honor of Judy Lasher to local organizations that help seniors in need or crisis. Serenity Funeral Home of Cleveland is in charge of arrangements.
