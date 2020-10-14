James “Jim” Alvin Gentry Jr., 56, of Niota passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at his home. Jim was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for Blalock Construction Company. He loved to hunt, tell tales and just have fun at life with his family and friends. Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Darlene Redmond Gentry of Niota; sons and daughter-in-law, Jason Redmond of Niota, and Joshua and Diane Redmond of Madisonville; three grandchildren whom he loved greatly; mother, Sandra Gentry of Citico; sisters and brothers-in-law, Jamie and Ric Dennis of Citico, and Janna and Daraul Holmes of Seymour, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Larry and Diane Wattenbarger, and Mike and Cherryl Redmond of Niota; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were 7 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel of Biereley-Hale Funeral Home with the Rev. Lon Stamey officiating. Interment was 11 a.m. Wednesday in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Ten Mile. Special thanks to Dr. Bill Dawson, AMR Ambulance Service, McMinn County Sheriff’s Department, North McMinn Fire and Rescue, Clearwater Fire and Rescue, and all the staff at Sweetwater Hospital who took care of Jim at this time. Family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Biereley-Hale Funeral Home of Madisonville was in charge of arrangements.
