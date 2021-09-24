Kenneth “Red” R. Brown, 93, of Etowah passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at his home. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean War. He was a farmer and retired from Bowater after 34 years. Kenneth enjoyed woodworking, always staying busy and was also a beekeeper and hiker. He was an avid reader and history buff. Kenneth was also a member of North Etowah Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jess B. and Millie M. Ogle Brown; brother, Sam Brown; and sisters, Zula Brown, Gertrude Williams, Myrtle Ross, Stella Shugart, Janet Bryan, Dorthy Stinson and Nell Brown. His survived by his wife of 48 years, Imogene Cole Brown of Etowah; several nieces and nephews and many friends. Family and friends will gather for a graveside service on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 2 p.m. at Green Hill Cemetery in Etowah with the Rev. Jack Bryan officiating. Serenity Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements.
