Joyce Baker Wong, 83, of Etowah, and formerly of Wheatley, Ky., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. She was a longtime member of North Etowah Baptist Church. Joyce graduated from Owen County High School, Cumberland College, and Carson Newman College. Joyce was passionate about her love for church. She was very active in Nu’uanu Baptist Church in Honolulu, Hawaii. She was a teacher at Hawaii Baptist Academy for 37 years. Joyce was a daughter of the late James and Helen Baker. She was preceded in death by her parents listed above; her loving husband, Arthur Yun Yuen Wong; three sisters, Betty Quinn, Emily Cobb, and Helen Hope Baker; and one brother, James Lark Baker. Survivors include her two sisters, Norma Orsborne of Sandy Springs, Md., and Lucy Wilson of Frankfort, Ky.; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14, at Lynnhurst Cemetery in Fountain City with Dennis Bordwine officiating. No formal visitation was held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Joyce Wong Scholarship at Hawaii Baptist Academy, Office of Institutional Advancement, 420 Wyllie St., Honolulu, HI 96817. Online memorials may be made at www.hba.net/giving Please specify in memo “Joyce Wong Scholarship.” Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah was in charge of arrangements. If you were unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
