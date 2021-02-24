On Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, Mickey C. Huff, 70, left this world to rejoice in heaven with his dearly departed wife, Gail Huff. Born Oct. 12, 1950, to the late Roy Lee Huff and Mamie Lou Huff, Mickey was a lifelong resident of McMinn County. Mickey was an evangelist at heart with a desire to share God’s love through both words and deeds. He is deeply missed by his loved ones who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his wife and creator. Those left to cherish his memory are daughter, Michele and husband, Stanley Welch, of Decatur; daughter, Kim and husband, Dexter Morris, of Riceville; son, Sean and wife, Stephanie Rose Huff, of Cleveland; grandchildren, Riley and Delaney Stinnett, Briar Welch, Lauren and Nevaeh Morris, Gunnar and Erilynn Huff, Shaylee and Delaney Rose and Chesney Bacon; and great-grandchild, Kalani Rose. He is also survived by siblings, Barbara Martin, Wayne Huff, Claudine Lowry, and Steve and wife, Irene Huff; along with other precious family and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gail; parents; brother, Roy Dudley Huff; and brothers-in-law, Buck Martin and Jimmy Lowry. The family will receive friends on Friday, Feb. 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Athens Chapel of Companion Funeral Home, located at 400 S. White Street in Athens. The family will follow with a celebration of life service at 7 p.m., presided over by ministers Mack Huggins and Glen Ramsey. Share a memory of Mickey and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
