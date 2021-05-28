David “Ed” Edward
Delzell, 67, of Athens passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at his residence. David was a native of Chattanooga and a longtime resident of Athens. He was a son of the late Robert Earl Delzell Sr. and Mariam Juanita Russell Delzell. David was the former vice president and co-owner of Cash Advance in Knoxville. He earned his pilot’s license, enjoyed anything to do with space and was a member of the Chilhowee Rod and Gun Club. David is survived by his loving wife and longtime friend, Selena Cline Delzell; brother, Robert “Chuck” Earl Delzell and wife, Patsy, of Knoxville; stepchildren, Jason and Tonya; grandchildren, Reece, Alexis, London, Rylan and Jace; niece, Carrie McCulley and husband, John; nephew, Scott Delzell and wife, Brittany; eight great-nieces and nephews; and three aunts. There will be no formal visitation or funeral services. If you would like to reach out to the family, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of David Edward Delzell.
