Dennis Alan Boruff, 65, of Athens passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. A native of Pontiac, Mich., and a resident of McMinn County since 1967, he was the son of the late Carl Henry Boruff and Fannie Rhea Boruff of Athens. He was a member of Woodward Avenue Church of God. He was a graduate of McMinn County High School, Class of 1973, and attended Cleveland State Community College. Dennis was a loving father, son, brother, uncle, and a loyal friend. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. An expert camper and avid backpacker, he enjoyed nothing more than hiking the mountain peaks of Colorado. He also enjoyed music, playing his guitar, and spending time with his four-legged companion, “Sierra.” He retired from the Bi-Lo Corporation in 2010 following a more than 25-year career. Left to cherish his memory, Dennis is survived by his beloved son, David Alan Boruff of Athens; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Patsy and Coy Sharp of Athens, and Sheila and Matthew Cook of Athens; one brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Christine Boruff of Newtown Square, Pa.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends in the Athens Chapel of Companion Funeral Home, located at 400 South White Street, on Monday, April 26, from 11 a.m. to noon. A remembrance of life service will follow the visitation at noon with Pastor Jerry Stephens officiating. For the safety of friends and family, COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, including face masks, hand sanitizer, and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the McMinn Regional Humane Society. Those unable to attend are invited to sign the guest registry and offer condolences at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist the Boruff family with these arrangements.
