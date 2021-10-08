Randy Allen Goins, 61, of Athens passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Starr Regional Medical Center in Athens. Randy was a native of Los Angeles, Calif., and a longtime resident of Athens. He was a son of the late W.A. and Margaret Lamb Goins. He was also preceded in death by brother, Roger Goins. Randy retired from the Athens Housing Authority, where he served in maintenance. Randy never met a stranger and loved everyone. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, but he truly loved his family with his whole heart. Randy is survived by brother, Michael Goins and wife, Donna, of Oak Ridge; sister-in-law, Gail Goins of Athens; nieces, Lorrie Wright, Amy Cranfield, Tammy Smith, Mikayla Martin and husband, Rusty, and Erin Gray; nephews, Roger William Goins and wife, Autumn, Tyler Hill and John Gray; special aunt and uncle, Bobbie and Jimmy Wallace, along with several aunts and uncles; and special great-nieces and great-nephews whom were like his children, Will Wright, Paige Wright, Audrie Goins, Roman Goins, Tatum Goins, Raylan Martin and Jaxson Martin. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Ziegler Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10, at Ziegler Funeral Home with Pastor Jason Kennedy and speaker Roger Goins officiating. Interment will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 11, in Sullins Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Will Wright, Tyler Hill, Bobby Farris, Jeff Moore, Rusty Martin and Logan Coleman. Honorary pallbearer will be Roman Goins. If you cannot attend the visitation or funeral services, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Randy Allen Goins.
