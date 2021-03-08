Carl Austin Sanders, 78, of Decatur passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021. He is the son of the late Ollie Sanders Sr. and Oma Merritt Sanders. He was of the Baptist faith and retired from Labors Local 543. He enjoyed collecting and restoring classic cars and was a Johnny Cash fan. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Vivian Sanders; brothers, Hubert, Clarence, Ollie Jr., Mick, and Howard; and sisters, Nellie Mills, Kathleen Wilson, Eunice Adkins, Opal Martin, and Macie Carter. He was survived by his children, Carla Sanders-Hardin (Mike) of Georgetown, Connie Sanders of Cleveland, Debbie Sanders of Rock Spring, Ga., and Ollie Sanders III (Patricia) of Concord, Ga.; sister, Charlotte Maynard of Cleveland, Ohio; grandchildren, Nicki Henderson, Keith Owens, David Sanders, Dacotah Sanders, Jesse Owens, Matthew Sanders, Hunter Sanders, Katelynne Prichard, Ian Prichard, Stephen Prichard, Everleigh Owens, and Copelynn Dollar; close family friends, Keith Nitsch, Jasmine Brown, and Janice Besaw; fur babies, Oxley and Portia; and several nieces, nephews, and other extended family. Special thank you to Savannah, Levita, Summer, Bill, Sharon, Rachel, and all the other staff of Encompass Home Health of Athens for all their support. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 9, at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Decatur Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Interment will be on Wednesday, March 10, at 11 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Bradley County. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm. prior to the service. Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that you bring and wear your mask during the service and practice social distancing. Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the Sanders family. Go to www.decaturfuneralsandcremations.com to sign the guest book and offer your condolences and memories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.