Ronnie Gene Mosier, 71, a lifelong resident of Athens, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born in Athens on May 4, 1949, a son of the Norman and Rosa Mosier. Ronnie was of the Baptist faith and a member of Faith Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing and working on cars and hot rods in his spare time. Ronnie worked for Athens Furniture for many years and also Thomas & Betts, and retired from Athens City Department of Education as a school bus driver. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one great-grandson, Harley Wade Eaton; and one brother, Roy Lee Mosier. Ronnie leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 52 years, June Harrod Mosier; one son, Darrell Mosier and his wife, Darla; one daughter, Jennifer Eaton; one brother, Danny Mosier; six grandchildren, Chelsee Mosier, Mark Mosier, Colby Eaton, Blake Eaton, Matthew Eaton and Nick Eaton; one great-granddaughter, Paris Eaton; numerous other extended family members and a host of special friends. A graveside service is planned for Thursday, Dec. 31, at 11 a.m. at McMinn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Casey Hawkins officiating. Share a memory of Ronnie and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.