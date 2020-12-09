Rev. Calvin Carl Queen, 81, of Niota passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at his residence. Calvin was a native of McMinn County and was a son of the late Albert “Bob” and Helen Jack Queen. He was preceded by his son, Tracy Calvin Queen; and sister, Carolyn “Deanie” McKinney. Calvin was a minister and pastor for many years. He was a member of True Gospel Baptist Church in Sweetwater at the time of his death. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Betty Moses Queen; daughters, Teresa Queen Boyd and husband, Charles, of Riceville, and Kimberly Queen Lanterman and husband, Michael, of Charleston, S.C.; sisters, Carrie Hashe and husband, Norbert, of Niota, Joann Bennett of Etowah, and Judy Herd and husband, Donald, of Athens; brother, Bobby Queen and wife, Carolyn, of Athens; daughter-in-law, Janie Brock Queen; grandchildren, Chase Boyd, Amber Boyd Rouse, Hannah Lanterman and Victoria Lanterman; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Ziegler Funeral Home with Pastor Allan Johnson, Pastor Darrell Griffis and Pastor Sam Loy officiating. Graveside services will follow at Tellico Avenue Baptist Church Cemetery. There will be no formal visitation. Face coverings are recommended during funeral service. Sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of the Rev. Calvin Carl Queen.
