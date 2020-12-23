Evelyn Sue Roberts, 92, died Dec. 18, 2020 at Life Care Center of Athens from a short but valiant struggle with COVID-19. Evelyn was a lifelong resident of Clearwater Road in Athens, and was a daughter of the late Arnold and Sue Small Russell. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Gus “GT” Roberts, as he was known at the shop; and her beloved grandson, Russell Roberts. She is remembered as a vibrant, warm, and generous woman who loved nothing more than a bustling casino. Evelyn is survived by her son, Thomas “Bud” Roberts and his wife, Kay; step-granddaughter, Leslie, and Leslie’s family, Ty, Tate, and Blaine; her nephew, Joe Roberts and his wife, Carol, and their children, Lauren and Justin. She also leaves behind some wonderful caregivers, Melba Keller, who was loved like a sister, Rebecca, Billie, and Bea, and the wonderful Staff at Morning Pointe. No service will be held at this time because of the pandemic. In honor of Evelyn and her premature death from COVID-19, please wear a mask and social distance yourself from others. Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Evelyn Sue Roberts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.