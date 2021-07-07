Brenda Barnes, 72, a lifelong resident of McMinn County, passed away on Friday evening, July 2, 2021, at a Knoxville hospital. She was born in Athens on Dec. 26, 1948, a daughter of the late Horace and Vesta Burton. Brenda will forever be remembered as a loving and devoted homemaker who loved taking care of her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, the Rev. Richard Barnes; infant son, Heath Barnes; one daughter, Heather Standridge; one sister, Dean Thompson; and two brothers, Carlos Burton and Gerald Williams. Brenda leaves behind to cherish her memory her sister, Barbara White; numerous nieces and nephews; many other extended family members and a host of special friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 7, from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Athens Chapel of Companion Funeral Home, located at 400 S. White Street in Athens. A service celebrating her life will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. The interment and committal service will follow in McMinn Memory Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Share a memory of Brenda and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist her family with these arrangements.
