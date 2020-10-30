Cecil Torbett, 73, of Englewood, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. He was a son of the late Cecil DP and Lena M. Torbett of Englewood. He was a lifelong member of the Englewood First Church of God where he served in multiple leaderships positions. He served in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam Veteran; a lifetime member of the VFW 3128; and a member of the Carpenters Local 74. He never met a stranger and all who knew him loved him; he had a servant’s heart and a giving spirit; he loved children and all kids held a special place in his heart. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Oscar and Ida Torbett and Henry and Gussie Torbett; daughter, Gina McNutt; and sisters-in-law, Betty Torbett and Debbie King. He is survived by his wife, Glenda Torbett of Englewood; sons, Kelly Veinot of Madisonville, Christopher Torbett of Sanderson, Fla., Clay Torbett of Sanderson, Fla., Keith Veinot of Madisonville, and Tyler Torbett of Englewood; daughters, Tia Torbett-Chrisman of Englewood, Tara Torbett-McNelley (Dustin) of Etowah; 18 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Linda Torbett and Kim Browning (Brian); brothers, Stanley Torbett (Edith); brothers-in-law, Denny King (Connie), Ronnie King (Judy), Gary King (Sherry); and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 at Englewood First Church of God. Family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday prior to the service at the church. Family and friends will assemble at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 3 at the funeral home and proceed to Sunrise Cemetery for the 11 a.m. committal service. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you were unable to attend, you may sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
