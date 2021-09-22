Carolyn Phyllis Miller, 60, of Madisonville passed away at 9:10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Starr Regional Medical Center in Athens. She loved her children and grandbabies. Survivors include her husband of 27 years, Jimmy Miller; children and spouses, Lee and Holly Shaw, Kayla and Adam Dowell, Brian and Selena Miller, Jami Vaughn, and Adam Vaughn; grandchildren, Brayden, Braxton, Emmalin, Ainsley, Makinley, Kadrian, Bryson, Riley, Lillie, Kylie and Kassidy; and sisters, Cammy Lee, Crystal Ginn, and Lisa Watson. She was preceded in death by parents, Harold Garrett and Katherine Croft; and brothers, Patrick, Roger and Randy Garrett. Funeral services were held at 8 p.m. on Tuesday in the chapel of Biereley-Hale Funeral Home. Interment was 10 a.m. Wednesday in Chestua Baptist Cemetery. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Biereley-Hale Funeral Home of Madisonville was in charge of arrangements.
