David McDaniel, 50, of Englewood passed away on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, following a lengthy illness at his home surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Wanda McDaniel; and brother-in-law, Charlie Green. He was a member of Starr Mountain Church of Christ. He is survived by his daughters and son-in-law, Caity McDaniel, and Jessica and Will Watkins; father, Bobby McDaniel; sister, Lana Green; brother, Ray McDaniel; longtime partner, Jaime McKeehan; and special person in his life, Josie Green. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 24, at Macedonia Cemetery with Burke Russell speaking. No formal visitation will be held. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
