Stephen Dwight Shutt, 71, of Englewood passed away on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Stephen was born in Alabama on Nov. 25, 1949, to the late Leon and Lou Shutt. Stephen enjoyed fishing, truck driving, going to church, and spending time with his family and friends. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Amanda Kay Sheppard; sister, Donna Malone; his maternal grandparents, Jack and Etta Thrasher; and his paternal grandparents, Warren and Mary Shutt. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Chris Shutt; daughters, Angie Chubb and Amanda Moore; son, Shane Shutt; stepson, Travis (Melanie) Nichols; 14 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his best friend, Duke Hyatt; along with a host of extended family and friends. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 6 p.m. at Companion Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Hensley and Pastor Bobby Shutt officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. prior to the service. Share a personal memory of Stephen or your condolences with his family at his online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist the family with these arrangements.
