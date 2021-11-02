Robert Schultz, 87, of Englewood passed away Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Pat Schultz; daughter, Darlene Schultz; and granddaughter, Jennifer Strohschein. He is survived by his children, Jennie Weber, R. Nick Schultz, Bobby Schultz, Tracey Miller, and Patrick Schultz; grandchildren, Courtney Plumley, Paul Schultz, Brittany Moore, Derek Schultz, Brinn Schultz, Ryan Miller, Jeremy Schultz, Cail Schultz, Amber Schultz, Alyssa Schultz, and Amanda Schultz; and great-grandchildren, Kellan Plumley, Kenzlei Plumley, Hadleigh Stephens, Hayden Schultz, Cole Plumley, Arianna Schultz, Sophia Schultz, Isabella Moore, Jayse Strohschein, Lylli Schultz, Bentley Schultz, Robert Schultz, Mia Schultz, and Ryder Schultz. No formal services will be held. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. Sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.