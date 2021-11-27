Grover Ben Colbaugh, 77, of Columbia, and formerly of Decatur, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center. Ben was a native of Decatur and a longtime resident of Meigs County before moving to Columbia. He was the son of the late Charlie and Mattie Moses Colbaugh. He was preceded by his loving wife of 52 years, Virginia Don Hunter Colbaugh; brothers, Johnny Colbaugh, Cliff Colbaugh, Hobe Colbaugh and Wesley Colbaugh; and sisters, Agnes Colbaugh, Annie Henderick and Lottie King. Ben was a member of Glendale United Methodist Church and retired from Groves Electrical where he was a lineman. Survivors include son, Dewayne Colbaugh and wife, Michelle, of Culleoka; grandson, Jonathan Colbaugh of Culleoka; sisters, Joyce Smith of Dayton, and Patricia Parris and husband, Bobby of Decatur; sisters-in-law, Ruby Colbaugh of Decatur, Roxie Colbaugh of Cleveland, and Robbie Downs of Chattanooga; brother-in-law, Tim Hunter and wife, Cathy, of Sweetwater; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at Concord United Methodist Church with the Rev. Brett Boyd officiating. Interment followed in Concord Methodist Cemetery. Nephews served as pallbearers. The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, at Ziegler Funeral Home. If you are unable to attend the visitation or funeral service, sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Grover Ben Colbaugh.
