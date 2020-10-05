Robert W. Pate Sr., 76, a resident of Calhoun, passed away on Thursday evening, Oct. 2, 2020 at his home. He was born on Feb. 4, 1944 in Englewood, a son of the late Riley Guss Pate and Bessie Louise Collins Pate. Robert was a graduate of Englewood High School and retired from Olin Chemical after 37 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Locke Guthrie, and one brother, Charles Pate. Robert leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 50 years, JoAnn Pate; two daughters and their spouses, Melissa Dawn Pate (Nelfi Velasquez) and Cassondra DeeAnn Pate (Brandy Payne); one son and his wife, Robert Pate Jr. (Megan); five grandchildren, Jennifer Marie Velasquez, Tiana Alyssa Velasquez, Dakota Angel Velasquez, Haley Michelle Payne and Carter Boruff; one brother, Jimmy Ray Pate; numerous other extended family members and a host of special friends. In honor of his wishes there will be no formal services at this time. Share a memory of Robert and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
