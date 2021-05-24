John Gary Hughes, 45, of Sweetwater went to be with Jesus on Monday, May 17, 2021, at Sweetwater Hospital. A native of Athens and a current resident of Sweetwater, he was a son of the late James Larry Hughes. He was a member of the Spirit and Truth Apostolic Church of the Lord Jesus Christ. He was a former manager of Papa John’s Pizza and a former employee of the Murray Security Company for Denso, where he worked as Captain of the Guard. Survivors include one daughter, Jacqueline Hughes of Dayton; two sons, Tabius Hughes and Aiden Hughes of Athens; mother of his two sons, Stephanie Hughes of Athens; his mother, Frances Hughes of Sweetwater; four brothers, Adam Hughes and Joseph Hughes, both of Knoxville, and Randy Brown and wife, Lucinda, and Jeremy McKinney, both of Sweetwater; nieces and nephews, Ethan Hughes, Colin Hughes, Kirsten McKinney, Hannah Brown and Matthew Brown; and a host of other extended family members. Funeral services will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Brown officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service at the funeral home. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/John-Hughes Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
