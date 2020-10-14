Lewis R. Martin, 65, of Athens passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Decatur Health and Rehab. He was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County. He was the son of the late George and Mary Ratlidge Martin. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Martin; brothers, Albert, Ed, Charles, Junior, Roy and Jimmy Martin; and sisters, Mildred Givens and Dorothy Moses. Lewis worked many years for Hammer and Johnson as a cement truck driver. Survivors include stepdaughter, Sandra Farrell of Etowah; sister, Betty McDaniel of Athens; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation was from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Ziegler Funeral Home. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Scott Cardin officiating. Graveside services followed at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Athens. Family and friends served as pallbearers. If you were unable to attend the service, sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens was entrusted with the care of Lewis R. Martin.
