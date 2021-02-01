Josephine Trotter Brady, 97, of the Lower Spring Creek community, Riceville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at NHC Healthcare of Athens. She was the mother of four children, the grandmother of nine grandchildren, the great-grandmother of 17 great-grandchildren and the great-great-grandmother of three great-great-grandchildren. She loved the Lord with all her heart, and was a devoted, longtime member of Mt. Harmony Baptist Church #2 of Riceville, where she faithfully taught Sunday school and played the organ and piano for many years. Also, she was instrumental in starting Vacation Bible School and the WMU at the church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Uyless Brady; one daughter, Jean Brady Cardin; her parents, John Lemley and Bessie Guthrie Trotter; two sisters, Christine Morgan and Margaret McCamish; and one brother, Robert “Bobby” Trotter. Survivors include her children, Ann Wilson and husband, Don, Sue Simpson and husband, John, and Johnny Brady and wife, Cathy; her grandchildren, Shane Williams and wife, Sarah, Mary Elizabeth Young and husband, David, Mitchell Simpson and wife, Megan, Aaron Cardin and wife, Alison, Steven Brady and wife, Brandy, Amanda Stevens and husband, Mike, Scott Brady, Tyler Wilson and fiancée, Crissie Bennett, and Shelby Cook and husband, Taylor; one son-in-law, Don Cardin and wife, Sheila; and two sisters-in-law, Betty Trotter and Nell Brady. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church #2 of Riceville with the Rev. Garry King officiating. Burial will be in Lower Spring Creek Cemetery immediately following the service. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. We would like to thank the staff of NHC Healthcare for the loving care they provided our mother. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Harmony Baptist Church of Riceville #2, P.O. Box 3133, Riceville, TN 37370. The family requests that you wear a mask per the rules for the CDC concerning COVID-19 and for your safety and theirs. If you are unable to attend this service, sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Josephine Trotter Brady.
