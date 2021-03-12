Mary Sue Eaton, 80, a lifelong resident of McMinn County, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Sue was born on March 12, 1940, to the late W.H and Daisy Hamilton. She was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Unity Baptist Church. She enjoyed singing with several different gospel groups and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Frank Eaton; one daughter, Karla McDonald; three sisters, Evelyn Smith, Mildred Dale, and Barbara Carter; and two brothers, J.C. Hamilton and Bill Hamilton. Left to cherish her memory are one brother, Jackson Hamilton; one sister, Norma Jones; two granddaughters, Beth Rutledge and Crystal McDonald; and six great-grandchildren, Alvin Kilpatrick, Aiden Kilpatrick, Quentin McKeehan, Jacob McKeehan, Shondra McDonald, and Taylor McDonald. Sue is also survived by a special friend, Teresa Hester. Several nieces, nephews, other extended family members and friends also survive. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 12, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Companion Funeral Home, located at 400 S. White Street in Athens, with the Rev. Mark Latham officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday from noon until the 1 p.m. service. A graveside service will be held on Friday at Tellico Avenue Baptist Church Cemetery following the 1 p.m. funeral service. Share a memory of Sue and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist her family with these arrangements.
