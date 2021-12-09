Charles “Charlie” Lewis Smith, 40, of Athens, and formerly of Columbus, Miss., passed away Nov. 29, 2021, in Franklin. Mr. Smith was born Feb. 16, 1981, in Columbus, Miss., and attended Immanuel Christian School, where he starred in football, winning numerous awards including Most Outstanding Conference Player. Survivors include his parents, Sammy Smith of Vernon, Ala., and Teresa Poppy Gallagher of Athens; brother, Casey (Bethany) Smith of Sweetwater; sister, Stephani McCool of Vonore; and several other family members. A memorial service for Mr. Smith will be held at a later date. Waters Funeral Home of Franklin will be directing.
