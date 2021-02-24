Teresa Ann Ramey Pannell, 56, of Athens died Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at her residence. She was born in Morristown, was a resident of McMinn County, and was the daughter of the late William Tex Sr.and Nina Snell Ramey. She was a member of Keith Memorial United Methodist Church. She was a graduate of William Blount High School and received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. She was a member of the Athens Garden Club, loved flowers and gardening, was an avid bowler, and loved camping, hiking and going to the beach. Teresa coached Little League basketball at the YMCA and was an assistant troop leader for the Girl Scouts. She was a PTO president at North City Elementary School. She is survived by her husband, Otis R. Pannell of Athens; daughter, Cady Pannell of Portland, Ore.; two sons, George Pannell of Athens, and Mathew (Katie) Pannell of Chattanooga; one brother, Tex (Tammy) Ramey of Huntsville, Ala.; a special cousin, Laurie Fracassi of Buffalo, N.Y.; father-in-law and his wife, Clayton and Ruth Pannell of Etowah; and special friend, Faith Levi of Athens. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with her son, Mathew Pannell, officiating. The interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Mathew Pannell, George Pannell, Justin Ramey, Dustin Partain, Dylan Burke, Will Henry, and Nick Fortner. The family suggests memorials be made to the Good Faith Clinic, 18 Congress Parkway S., Athens, TN 37303. If you are unable to attend this service, sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Teresa Ann Ramey Pannell.
