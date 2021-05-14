Florence A. Wilcox, 86, of Athens, and formerly of the Greasy Creek community in Polk County, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021. As a communicant of the Christian faith, she practiced with great belief, raising her beloved family in the church. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Walter Ray Wilcox; son, William Herbert Wilcox; parents, Willie and Hazel Campbell; infant baby brother; two sisters, Geraldine Green and Mae Goforth; and son-in-law, Rick Rowland. She is survived by five daughters, Mary Rowland of Niota, Lois and Roger McLemore of Niota, and Dianne and Eddie Grier of Kennesaw, Ga., Wanda and Terry Smith of Riceville, and Lisa and Tommy Satterfield of Niota; two sons, Doug and Karen Wilcox of Decatur, and Charles Wilcox and Sissy Scruggs of Athens; one daughter-in-law, Sharon Wilcox of Sweetwater; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 14, at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home with Brother Jerry Stephens and the Rev. Scottie Lyle officiating. Visitation will be Friday, May 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Family and friends will meet at Greasy Creek Cemetery for a 10 a.m. committal service on Saturday, May 15. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
