Gary Lynn Melton, 67, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021 at Parkwest Medical Center. Born Oct. 10, 1953 in Sweetwater, but resided in the big town of Niota. He worked at Athens Products from the age of 19 until they shut down, Texas Hydraulics until they closed, and then retired from Storm in Decatur in 2018. He was enjoying his retirement. He was an avid Chevy truck owner and enthusiast. He loved mowing the yard and most of all spending time with his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Debbie Lunsford-Melton; his father, Joseph “Hoyt” Melton; his grandmother, Lou Garrison; his stepfather, Bob Lingerfelt; his mother in law, Betty Charles-Lunsford; two brothers in law, Mike and Mark Lunsford; and one son in law, Greg Henry. His survivors include one son, Michael Melton and wife, Lee, of Huntsville, Ala.; two daughters, Haley Henry and Laci Thomas; his mother, Bobbie Garrison-Lingerfelt, all from Niota; his father in law, Albert Lunsford of Athens; three step sisters, Jan Miller, Susan Langford, and Emily Lingerfelt; and his grandchildren, Paige Melton, of Huntsville, Ala., Hazen and Anthony Henry, Taylor Thomas and Dylan Denton, all of Niota. The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 29 from 5-7 p.m. at Kyker Funeral Home in Sweetwater. They will meet at Kyker’s on Wednesday, June 30 at noon for the procession to the graveside service at 1 p.m. at Niota Cemetery. Richard Tallent will be officiating. Pallbearers are Chad Harper, Travis Humbert, Matt Lunsford, John Arnwine, Chris Smith and Larry Cook.
