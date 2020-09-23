Earl Hayden Cloud, 75, of Niota passed away on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at his home. He was born on March 30, 1945 in Quantico, Va., a son of the late Earl Cloud Sr. and Ethel Camper Cloud. He has made Niota his home for the past 20 years after relocating here from Nashville. Earl was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and attended Mennonite congregations, including the Wellspring Mennonite Congregation in Athens. He was interested in healthy eating and living all his life. Earl also enjoyed Bible topics of every sort and prophecy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an unborn child whom Earl now sees face to face. Earl is survived his wife, Judy Ann Cloud; and one sister, Katherine (Hal James) Burton of Valley Head, Ala. A graveside service is planned for Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 3 p.m. in the Wellspring Mennonite Church Cemetery, located at 2265 County Road 608 in Athens, with Verlon Miller officiating. Share a memory of Earl and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial web page and guest book at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
