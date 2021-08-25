Pamela Gamble Burris was born on June 25, 1951 in Athens. Pam suffered several strokes in 2011, which limited her activities. Her health steadily declined from that point. She passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in the presence of her husband, Dr. Gary Burris, and her gifted caregiver, Keri Hyden. Her beautiful smile is now forever in the presence of God. Pam was of the Baptist faith and was a 1969 graduate of McMinn County High School. She married her high school sweetheart in 1971. Then she worked hard to support him through dental school. When they opened his office in Athens, she was the receptionist and bookkeeper for several years, until she took a well deserved rest. She was never away from her pets and she enjoyed visits to the area mountains. God will reveal why she was never blessed with children, but she was blessed with three special friends from the dental office staff whom she sometimes called her children, April, Shanne, and Lisa. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, John and Lee Gamble; sister-in-law, Kami Gamble; and father-in-law, James Burris. Pam is survived by her husband, Dr. Gary Burris; brother, Tim Gamble; mother-in-law, Mildred Burris; brother-in-law and his wife, J.C. and Carol Burris; nieces and nephews, Joseph Gamble, Cayci Idol, Heidi Lucas, Lindy Beyea, and Andy Burris; and, among a long list of cousins, two were especially close, Sherry Chittwood and Billy Martin. A graveside service was conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at Cedar Grove Cemetery with the Rev. John Powers officiating. There will be no formal visitation. In lieu of flowers, Pam would be pleased that you donate an extra amount to your home church or your favorite charity. Sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Pamela Gamble Burris.
