Charles N. “Chuck”
Haggart, 62, a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County, went to his Heavenly home on Nov. 28, 2020. He was born on Oct. 5, 1958 in Etowah, a son of the late Elizabeth Haggart. Chuck was a member of the Chestuee Worship Center. He was an avid outdoorsman, faithful mission worker and loved spending time with his family. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by one sister, Debbie Conner Owens; and one stepson, Drew Womack. Chuck leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Jennifer Haggart; one daughter, Addison Watson (Hunter) of Manchester; two sons, Aaron Haggart of Etowah, and Cole Haggart (Payton) of Athens; two stepdaughters, Holly and Hope Robinson of Englewood; one stepson, Blake Womack; five grandchildren, Valor Haggart, Bria Robinson, Nollie Robinson, Jax Robinson and Nova Robinson; two sisters, Irene Hearn of Etowah, and Ann Hughes of Illinois; one brother, Butch Conner of Florida; and several nieces and nephews and other extended family members. The family will receive friends on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Hillcrest Church in Etowah, located at 581 Hillcrest Drive. A service celebrating Chuck’s life will follow the visitation time at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Zach Davis and the Rev. Samuel Burger officiating. Share a memory of Chuck and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
