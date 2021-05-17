Barbara Webb, 79, of Riceville passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mary Morrow; and husband, Hubert Disspain. She is survived by her two sons, Darrell Disspain and Dewayne Disspain; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held on Monday, May 17, at 11 a.m. in Greenhill Cemetery with Brother Craig Wilcox officiating. No formal visitation was held. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah was in charge of arrangements. If you were unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
