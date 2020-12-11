Terry Douglas Cook, 70, of West Columbia, S.C., passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at his home. He was a native of Englewood and was a son of the late Warren “Shorty” and Geneva Burger Cook. He was preceded in death by his sister, Dixie Cook; and brother, Pap Cook. Terry served 20 years of active duty, which included two overseas service assignments in Germany and Italy in the U.S. Army. After retiring from active duty, he then served another 20 years for the Department of the Army Civilian Service at Moncrief Army Hospital at Ft. Jackson, S.C. Terry loved his family more than anything, his country, and his U.T. Volunteers. He had a heart of gold and will be missed dearly by all who loved and knew him. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters and sons-in-law, Denise and Dan Story and Missy and Jason Frye; his very loved grandchildren, Brittney Stone, Jacob and Daniel Story, and honorary grandson, Randy Elders; his siblings, Henry (Billie) Cook, and Mike (Anne) Cook; several nieces and nephews; his former wife, Lillian Ann Cook; and many family and friends. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, at Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Scott Cardin officiating. Interment will follow in Sunrise Cemetery with full military honors provided by the U.S. Army. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home prior to the service. Pallbearers will be family and friends. If you are unable to attend this service or visitation, sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com Due to COVID-19, you are asked to adhere to the CDC and the governor’s office for services; you are asked to continue wearing masks and social distancing. Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Terry D. Cook.
