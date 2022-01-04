John Glenn Stillwell, 70, a faithful husband, beloved father, proud granddad, and cherished friend, departed this life on Dec. 30, 2021, surrounded by his loving family at his home. A lifelong resident of Benton, John was a 1968 graduate of Polk County High School and then graduated with the class of 1972 from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. He was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church of Ocoee and had attended Wetmore Baptist Church of Delano for the past seven years. His professional accounting career consisted of time with Cleveland Coca-Cola Bottling Co., American Uniform, and Roadtech. He had a great love for country, bluegrass, and southern gospel music and enjoyed sharing it with others. Above all, John had a great love for his family, his church, and his friends. A beloved friend to many, he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by one son, Adam Stillwell; parents, Judge L. Roy and Ruth Stillwell; and one brother, Franklin “Tony” Stillwell. Left to cherish the many memories are his loving wife of 43 years, Sharion Stillwell; beloved children, Victoria (Armand) Holmes, Naaman (Kaitlyn) Stillwell, and Olivia (Zack) Akins; adored grandchildren, Cheyenne Stillwell, Chisholm Holmes, Gabriel Stillwell, and Stella Akins; nephews, Dr. James Stillwell, RJ Stillwell, and Jeff Stillwell; siblings, Charlene (Ronnie) Lewis, Scott (Cynthia) Swafford, Haskell (Cindy) Swafford, Ted (Sarah) Swafford, Nathan (Natalie) Swafford, Morris (Deborah) Swafford, Jeffrey (Annette) Swafford, and Frances (Mark) Williams; and several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends also survive. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, at Wetmore Baptist Church with Dr. James Stillwell and the Rev. Kinzel Hooker officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery with his family serving as pallbearers. Family and friends will gather from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in memory of Adam Stillwell or Wetmore Baptist Church Outreach Ministry. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.HigginsFuneral.com Arrangements are entrusted to Higgins Funeral Home of Benton.
