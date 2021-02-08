Wanda Buckner Armstrong Wilson, 81, of Etowah passed away on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Etowah Healthcare Center in Etowah. Wanda was a member of East Etowah First Church of God, where she served as the treasurer for over 20 years. She enjoyed the latter days of her life being a homemaker. She loved her family and had a smile for everyone she met. Wanda loved to shop and spend time with her daughter, Jill, and granddaughters, Jamie, Lindsay and Macy. Jill was her pride and joy who became a wonderful caregiver throughout the time of illness, and held her hand as she went home to be with Jesus. She was preceded in death by husbands, Beecher Armstrong and John Wilson; parents, John Mitchell and Mattie Buckner; brother, Glen Buckner; and sister, Sara Trull. Survivors include her daughter, Jill Armstrong Satterfield (Charlie Satterfield); grandchildren, Jamie Morgan Miller (Dustin Miller), Lindsay Morgan Ross (Brett Ross), and Macy Satterfield Byrd (Garrett Byrd); great-grandchildren, Oakland Miller, Emersyn Miller, Stella Ross, and Bennett Ross; sister, Helen Jo Morrison; several nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Nellie Armstrong; and special friend, Laverne Holbrook. A special thanks to the CNAs, nurses, and staff at Etowah Healthcare Center for their care and kindness to Wanda and her family. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home with the Rev. Doyle Lloyd officiating. Family received friends from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday prior to the service. Interment followed the service in Mars Hill Cemetery. Charlie Satterfield, Dustin Miller, Brett Ross, Garrett Byrd, Larry Morrison, and Joey Kincaid served as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Etowah Health Care Center, c/o Activity Department, 409 Grady Road, Etowah, TN 37331. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah was in charge of arrangements. If you were unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bord winefuneralhome.com
