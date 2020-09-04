Gregory Scott Jack, 56, passed in peace on Aug. 31, 2020. Scott was a lifelong resident of McMinn County. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, and riding through the mountains. He was preceded in death by his father, Olen Jack, and mother, Barbara Jack, as well as several siblings, Bill, Teresa, Tim, and Lisa. He is survived by his children, Johnathon, Nikita (Mark), and Justin, all of Athens; siblings, Dan (Cindy), Tommy (Angela), Jim, and Randy (Regina); and grandchildren, Lucas, Josiah, Zaylie, and Aiden. He is also survived by his best friend and uncle, Ronnie Jack, along with several other beloved uncles, aunts, nephews, and nieces. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Everlasting Life Baptist Church in Englewood on Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. Share a memory of Scott and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial web page and guest book at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
