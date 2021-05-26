Shirley Rose Casteel Buckner,
85, of Englewood passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021. She was a daughter of the late Lloyd and Ellie Casteel. Shirley was a member of Stephensville Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law, Freda Gail and David Presley. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Kenneth Buckner; daughter and son-in-law, Sheryl and Billy Lowe, and Ricky Buckner; brother and sister-in-law, Spencer and Erma Casteel; sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Billy White; three grandchildren, Mitzi Dawn Rogers, Michelle Nichole Buckner and Jesse Ray Lowe; and six great-grandchildren, Triston Elmore, Kaylee Elmore, Abigayle Fritts, Chloe Fritts, Emma Morales, and Joseph James Lowe. A graveside service was held on Wednesday, May 26, at 10 a.m. at Conasauga Cemetery with the Rev. James Morgan officiating. Family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25, in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah was in charge of arrangements. If you were unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
