Diane Yvonne Roberts, 44, of Ten Mile passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021, at her residence. Diane was preceded in death by paternal grandmother, Elizabeth “Eliz” Roberts, “Momma,” who raised her; paternal grandfather, J.D. Roberts; father, Charles Roberts; maternal grandparents, Edgar and Helen Walden; and brother, Matthew Moore. Diane is survived by sisters, Amanda Hayley of Dayton, and Amy Roberts of Cleveland; brother, Michael Roberts of Knoxville; niece, Sydney McCarty of Sevierville; nephew, Jakob Hayley of Soddy Daisy; aunt, Susan Lewis of Ten Mile; uncles, Stephen “Buck” Gill of Ten Mile, and Dean Roberts of Ten Mile; birth mother, Diane Garrison and husband, David, of Dayton; and several extended family members and friends. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, May 17, at Ziegler Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Brother Lawrence Waller officiating. A private graveside service will be Monday, May 17, at Roberts Cemetery in Ten Mile. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. If you are unable to attend the visitation or service, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Diane Yvonne Roberts.
