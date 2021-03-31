Gilda Delois Mullinax
Barber passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at the age of 87. Born in Etowah, she was the daughter of the late Lewis Edwin and Edith Lily Mullinax. She was preceded in death by her husbands, James Thaddeus Barber and Oscar “Pug” Armstrong; two brothers, Jeff Byrd and Fae Rae “Bill” Mullinax; and son, Brian Dodds Armstrong. Survivors include her brother, Edwin G. “Buddy” Mullinax of New Johnsonville; five children, Janice Armstrong Barnes and husband, Charles, of Rocheport, Mo., Patricia Armstrong Tillman of Athens, Sue Armstrong Watkins of Ocoee, David Armstrong and wife, Pam, of Loganville, Ga., and Barry Armstrong and wife, Billie, of Cookeville. Also surviving are 19 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Gilda worked at the Hitching Post Restaurant for many years and enjoyed visiting with all the customers. She was a wonderful cook. She was a longtime member of North Etowah Baptist Church. A memorial/graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 2, in Coghill Cemetery. No formal visitation will be held. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to the charity of your choice. We request social distancing and wearing masks. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.