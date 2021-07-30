Brenda M. Watts, 81, of Etowah passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021. Brenda was a member of Goodsprings Baptist Church and she worked and volunteered with many organizations in Etowah. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Watts; parents, Bert and Eleanor Mincey; sister, Kay Mincey Melton; and stepson, Pat Watts. Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Kurt Gregory, and Chris and Celeste Watts; three brothers, John “Mickey,” Jimmy, and Allen Mincey; grandchildren, Charles Gregory, Bryce Watts and Cayleigh Watts; and great-granddaughter, Rayelynn Gregory. A private graveside service will be held at Green Hill Cemetery with Dr. David Lones officiating. No formal visitation will be held. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. Sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
