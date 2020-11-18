Hugh Maughan of Athens left the cares of this world on Thursday, Nov. 5, at the age of 91. He was a member of Keith Memorial United Methodist Church for 51 years. A native of Ducktown, Hugh was preceded in death by his mother, Claudia Griffin; his father, Taft Maughan; and stepmother, Gertrude Maughan, and by his son-in-law, Michael Shumer. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 70 years, Marilyn Mason Maughan. They were utterly devoted to each other in every way. His daughter, Susan E. Shumer. His beautiful granddaughters, who he was so proud of, Erin Carney (Craig) and Kristin Pratt (Justin). They will miss their “Grandaddy” dearly. He had three great-grandsons, who he enjoyed tremendously, Billy Pratt, Noah and Adam Carney. Special neighbors who were like family, Jessica and Lebron Skelton, and their daughter, Baleigh, who will all miss their “Pa.” Special neighbor friends, Kate, Holland, Dixie, Isabel, Ava, Eli, and Israel the “Lawnmower Man.” Hugh served his country with great distinction as a United States Marine in the Korean War during the height of the conflict. Though he saw a lot of action, he was reluctant to speak of his service, but he was an Amazing Patriot and loved America. His family is so immensely proud of his service to our nation and to the people of South Korea. Hugh was also a devout fan of Alabama football, having season tickets for much of his life. He was a vigorous man who loved to help the members of his community. At one time, he mowed over five different yards in his neighborhood. An avid worker, he loved working in his beloved garden. “The Lord will guide you always; he will satisfy your needs in a sun-scorched land and will strengthen your frame. You will be like a well-watered garden, like a spring whose waters never fail.” — Isaiah 58:11. Hugh was also preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Mary and David Copeland; brothers, Charles Martin and Kenneth Daniel Griffin; nephew, Bobby Copeland. Also preceded in death by sister-in-law, Carolene Owen (Carlus), Loretta Coward (George). He is also survived by sister and brother-in-law, Delores “Dodie”Hampton (Rodney); brother-in Law, Max Mason (Willene); nieces and nephews, Linda Vess, Tammy Hamilton, Cheri Collins, Debra and Tina Coward, Lisa Sharp, Mark Copeland, John Coward, and Charles Owen. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 1 p.m. at Keith Memorial United Methodist Church, located at 600 W. Madison Avenue in Athens, with Pastor Dave Graybeal presiding. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to “Home Service Class” at Keith Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1, Athens, TN 37371-0001, for the Tri-County Christmas Party to help the Adult Mentally Handicapped. Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Hugh Maughan.
