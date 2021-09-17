Charles “Chuck” Edward McKenzie, 64, of Rockwood passed away on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Cumberland Medical Center. He was the son of the late Frank “Runt” and Martha Anderson McKenzie. He was of the Baptist faith. He was preceded in death by his son, Chris McKenzie; and sisters, Teresa Childs and Barbara Howard. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Carol McKenzie; sons, Keith McKenzie of Georgetown, Richard Van Hoose (Niki) of Rockwood, and Tommy McKenzie of Nashville; daughter, Katherine McKenzie (Matt Fink) of Ten Mile; sister, Patricia Childs (Edgar) of Georgetown; special friend, brother-in-law, Sam Childs of Georgetown; six grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and other extended family. A graveside service will be held on Monday, Sept. 20, at 2 p.m. in Shiloh Cemetery with the Rev. David Evans officiating. Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the McKenzie Family. Go to www.decaturfuneralsandcremations.com to sign the guest book and offer your condolences and memories.
