Glenn Edward Farner, 91, of Delano passed away peacefully on Dec. 27, 2020. Glenn was a 58-year member of the Laborers’ International Union of North America and greatly enjoyed spending time on the farm. He strongly believed in working hard whether farming from the age of 12, serving in the United States Army or working as a construction laborer on some of the most significant projects in the Tennessee Valley. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Isaac and Della Mae Farner; siblings, Lucille McAllister, Clarence “Bud” Farner, Geneva Underdown, Elizabeth Dixon, Kenneth Farner and Harold Dean Farner; mother of his children, Barbara Sloop McClary; and beloved companion, Nellie Taylor. Survivors include his beloved children, Michael Farner, Donna (Jackie) Calhoun, Ricky (Kay) Farner, Stephen (Kim) Farner, Kim Farner and Glenn (Monica) Farner, Jr.; grandchildren, Belinda (Daniel) McClary, Ammie Farner, Jill Farner, Brandon (Leigh Anne) Calhoun, Ashley Farner, Lauren (Jason) Wheat, Jack Farner, Anna Roberts, Grace Roberts, William Farner and Anna Grace Farner; 14 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Frank (Helen) Farner, Zelphina Dipierro and Nancy Henry; and several nieces and nephews and a host of friends also survive. A Celebration of Life graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, at Benton Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Dave Whaley officiating and Brandon Calhoun, Jack Farner, Will Farner, Connor Barks, Tyler Parsons and Daniel McClary serving as pallbearers. Military honors will conclude the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Polk County 4-H Camp, P.O. Box 189, Benton, TN 37307. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.HigginsFuneral.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Higgins Funeral Home of Benton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.