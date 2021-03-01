Peggy Jane Mitchell
Snyder, 76, of Etowah passed away Feb. 26, 2021, at Starr Regional Medical Center after a lengthy illness. Peggy was a lifelong member of New Providence Baptist Church in Tellico Plains. She was a devoted wife and mother to her husband and her boys. She loved them and her grandchildren with all of her heart. She was a hairstylist by trade and enjoyed all of the local ladies coming to her house weekly for their appointments. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Ivan Snyder; parents, Stanley and Annie Mitchell; sister, JoAnne Snyder; three brothers, Keith, Nicky, and Phil Mitchell; and daughter-in-law, Tracy Snyder. She is survived by her sons, David (Mandy) Snyder of Kingsport, and Darrell Snyder of Crown Point, Ind.; seven grandchildren, Keaton, Katie, Darrell Glen, Calloway, Christian, Charlie and Lilly Snyder; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends will meet on Thursday, March 4, at 11 a.m. at Etowah City Cemetery for graveside services and interment with the Rev. Joe Brooks officiating. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made for the fight against Alzheimer’s; please visit act.alz.org Serenity Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements.
