Pryor Lee Stephens, 91, of Etowah went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a longtime member of Eastanallee Baptist Church. Pryor was retired from Mayfield’s Dairy in Athens. He was preceded in death by his wife, Myrtle Stephens; parents, Charles and Dessie Stephens; children, Mark Stephens and Randy Stephens; and several brothers and sisters. Survivors include his grandson, Brandon and wife, Sarah Stephens, and their children, Nate, Adam, and Tyler of North Carolina; granddaughter, Chanda and husband, Larry Roden, of Pisgah, Ala.; one sister, Alene Lones; and daughter-in-law, Cynthia Stephens of Cleveland. Funeral services were held at noon on Monday, Sept. 13, in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home. Family received friends from 11 a.m. to noon Monday prior to the service. Interment will follow the service in Chestua Baptist Church Cemetery in Monroe County with military honors. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah was in charge of arrangements. If you were unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
