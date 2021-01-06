Sharon Ann McGreevy, 67, of Athens entered into eternal life with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 4, 2021. She was born in Cohoes, N.Y. on Dec. 28, 1953. Sharon graduated from Shenendehowa High School. She was preceded in death by her father, John Bagley. Sharon leaves behind to cherish her memory one son, Tom McGreevy and his wife, Stephanie; her mother, Dolores Bagley; one sister, Barbara Sheridan; and numerous extended family members and a host of special friends that loved her dearly. Sharon had a love for people and a genuine concern for them, as well. She will be loved and missed by all those who knew her well. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Sharon’s memory to Women at the Well Ministry in Athens. Their number is 423-745-0010. A celebration of life memorial service will be on Thursday, Jan. 7, at River Worship Center, located 180 Wetmore Circle in Delano, with Pastor Pat McCulley officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6 p.m. until the 7 p.m. service. Share a memory of Sharon and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist her family with these arrangements.
